Even the thought of losing your pet is heartbreaking, and the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is doing everything they can to help end that. Announced on a social media post earlier this month the great news is due to a generous donation that was made.

The post didn't say who made it possible for the free microchipping for animals but what a generous gift for an area that deals with too many animals being separated from their owners.

Why Is it So Important to Get Your Pet Microchipped

Microchipping is the only permanent identification for your pets, but it does have to be properly registered. That's why it's worth making an appointment with Tyler Animal Control and Shelter to make sure if your pet does get away from you you have a better chance of being reunited.

Get our free mobile app

Specific Details on the Free Microchipping Available in Tyler

The free microchipping is not only for Tyler residents. All you have to do is stop by Tyler Animal Control at 4218 Chandler Hwy, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. If you have any questions about the free microchipping you're encouraged to call the good people at Tyler Animal Control 903-535-0045.

This is an amazing offer for the community and something that won't be available forever, so if your pet isn't currently microchipped you should stop by. If your pet is already microchipped it might be a good idea to stop by just to make sure it is properly registered just to be on the safe side.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.