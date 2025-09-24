We Texans are a proud people, and that's because we have a lot to be proud of. Here in the Lone Star State, we've got everything we need. We've got sports, ranches, and we are the state where the No. 2 soda brand was invented.

Texas is home to the biggest brand in the NFL, your Dallas Cowboys. We've got the recent World Champion Texas Rangers, Victor Wembyanam in San Antonio, and the perennial champs, Houston Astros.

Ten Important Rules When Traveling Out of Texas

Here you'll find King Ranch, which, clocking in at 825,000 acres, is larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. The sprawling ranch is so massive that it stretches into six different Texas counties. The Ranch was even designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1961.

As of 2024, Dr Pepper (there is no "." by the way) became the second biggest soda brand in the U.S., behind only Coca-Cola. DP was invented in Waco, and that's something to be proud of, y'all.

You've got to remember, too, that these other states just can't help it. The views they see aren't as beautiful, the food they eat isn't as satisfying, and the beer up north is just not as cold. But, they're doing their best. There's some pretty country out there, some fine food, and cold beers, but keep in mind, they're jealous of you.

There are so many reasons for folks to move to Texas or even just visit. But that got us thinking ... what are the rules that a Texan should adhere to if he or she ever decides to (Heaven forbid) move out of Texas, or even just visit somewhere else for a little while?

We have narrowed the list down to 10 rules for Texans, which was pretty difficult. So keep these rules in mind, fellow Texans, if you ever decide to venture north of the Red River.