The Texas Rangers were the only MLB team to open the 2021 baseball season at full capacity, but of course with a few rules if you were going to attend. Back in April a near-capacity crowd of 38,238 (mostly masked) fans made it out for the Texas Rangers’ home opener at Globe Life Field.

As of today the Rangers have officially changed that mask policy. Now it is only "recommend" that fans wear masks, as opposed to "require" to wear them.

It'll be Monday, though, before Rangers' fans are able to take in a home game mask-free. Tonight the Rangers begin a four-game road trip in Houston, before heading back home to Arlington on Monday to take on the New York Yankees.

The Rangers’ updated health and safety protocols are:

• Masks are recommended for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

• Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the ballpark.

• Globe Life Field is cashless, as it was for 2020 events. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards are accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

• Safe distancing is enforced in concession lines and retail locations.

• No bags are permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Single compartment purses and wallets smaller than 5” x 9” are also allowed.