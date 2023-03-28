The Texas Rangers May Have Just Unveiled Their Fattest Menu Item Ever and I Can’t Wait to Try It

When I saw this thing yesterday, I knew what I was ordering next week at Globe Life Field.

So next week my baseball team the Baltimore Orioles will make their way down to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers. Sorry to all the die hard Rangers fans out there, but it is the only non-Dallas area team that I don't root for. I will admit, one thing I love about going to Texas Rangers games, is the food. To this day, the Texas Rangers have had the best food I have ever had at ANY sporting event and that would be this thing.

The three foot long quesadilla called the Murphadilla, which was named after David Murphy. Since he left the Texas Rangers about a decade ago, the menu item has not returned. Bring it back Rangers! This thing was so good! Granted I was usually a couple beers deep when I ordered this thing, so maybe that was alcohol thinking this thing was so good.

Get our free mobile app

Sadly, the Rangers have not had anything as good as the Murphdilla in years. Don't get me wrong, they have some amazing food options unveiled every year and we just got our look at the new items for the 2023 season and I see a few I definitely want to order.

New 2023 Texas Rangers Item Boomstick Burger

attachment-FsP7rKxakAAxFyw loading...

This massive addition to the Texas Rangers is the sidekick to the iconic Boomstick, which is a two foot long hot dog. Instead, we swap out the hot dog for two feet of hamburger meat. Chili, cheese, onion rings and jalapenos grace this bad boy as well. I think I would skip on the chili myself, but I think I will order one of these next week.

New 2023 Texas Rangers Item Pizza Dawwg

Twitter Twitter loading...

The debate has raged on for years. What goes on a hot dog? Some purists will say ketchup never goes on a hot dog. I say do whatever the hell you want with YOUR food. The Rangers have said why not pizza toppings? Tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperonis top this interesting take on a hot dog.

New 2023 Texas Rangers Item Brisket Croissant

Twitter Twitter loading...

This is one of those things that just says, you could only have this in Texas. It's exactly what you think, croissant filled with brisket. It's covered with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce to give it a nice glaze. Nothing against this one, but I think I would personally skip it. However the next menu item was tailor made for me.

New 2023 Texas Rangers Food Item Flamin Hot Cheetos Pretzel

Twitter Twitter loading...

I love Flamin Hot Cheetos and I love pretzels. So why not combine both? I am thinking I will get the burger during Tuesday's game and this pretzel on Monday's game. Wednesday is dollar hot dog day so I will be going to town on those things. According to Sports Illustrated, the Rangers will also have PLT Sandwich, Corn Ribs and the beef rib from Hurtado's. Photos of those were not shared from the Texas Rangers in their announcement yesterday.

Remember Wichita Falls Baseball Team, The Spudders? The Wichita Falls Spudders were a minor league team that operated right here in Wichita Falls, Texas for decades. We decided to take a look back on some old school moments from our former team here.