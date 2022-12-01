Did You Know There’s an Alternate Version of Globe Life Field in Japan?

They do say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery -- Oscar Wilde actually said it first. In that regard, the Texas Rangers should feel very flattered as a Japanese baseball team has copied their ballpark in Arlington, TX.

Get our free mobile app

According to Metroplexing.com the nearly identical stadium will soon be finished in Sapporo, Japan, and is the future home of the Japanese professional baseball team, the Nippon Ham Fighters -- the team is owned by the Nippon Ham Company.

The owners of the Fighters were so impressed with the Rangers facility, they consulted the American League team to model their new ES CON Field after the Arlington facility. They are even building a surrounding "Baseball Village" complete with hotels and restaurants.

Scheduled to open next year in March, 2023, the Japanese version will also have a retractable roof, but a capacity of 35,000 people.

Globe Life Field features that retractable roof stadium and is of course home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers. It is located just south of Choctaw Stadium, the Rangers' former home ballpark. It opened in March '20 and carried a price tag of $1.1 Billion.

After an opening delay due to COVID, according to the stadium's Wikipedia, the Rangers hosted their first regular-season game against the Colorado Rockies on July 24th, 2020. The Rangers won that game 1-0. And for all you sports trivia buffs out there, Joey Gallo hit the first home run at the stadium on July 26.

If you ever make it to Japan, be sure to check out ES CON Field, send us a pic if you do.

Did You Know There's a Alternate Version of Globe Life Field in Japan? The nearly identical stadium will soon be found in Sapporo, Japan, and is the future home of the Japanese professional baseball team, the Nippon Ham Fighters