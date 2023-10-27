All Texans are hoping that Rangers hitters will be feasting on Diamondbacks pitching, meanwhile if you're in Arlington, TX for The World Series, you can too be feasting. But not in exactly the same way.

Tonight (10/27) The Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of The World Series, and if you're going to be there there is a very special meal that the organization has revealed for the World Series only. The price is just $250.

Wait, what? How many armies does this feed?

It's called the Lobster Roll Triple Play, and with it your ALCS Rangers are taking their world-renowned boomstick to another level. Here's what you get:

Three Strike Lobster Roll - a 2-foot-long, soft, freshly baked bun, generously filled with lobster in a light sauce and crowned with tenderloin medallions. Boomstick Burger - A two-foot long Nolan Ryan Beef patty topped with chili, nacho cheese, jalapeños and onion rings on a brioche bun. Boomstick - A two-foot-long, 1-pound hot dog covered in chili, cheese, jalapeños and onion.

That's a lotta feet. There's just something about this combo that has my mouth watering, if you want one, be sure to order it as soon as you arrive. There will only 10 of the meals will be sold per game. You can buy them at Stand 24 at the top of Section 133.

When the Rangers and D-backs square off for Game 1 of the Fall Classic at Globe Life Field tonight, both teams are just two years removed from hundred loss seasons. Even more unlikely, is that fifth-seeded Texas and sixth-seeded Arizona weren't high on anyone's list to actually make it to the final games of the season. Both teams are defying odds just be being here.

