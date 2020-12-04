Texas Ranks Sixth For Being The Most Basic State in The U.S.

The team at the website www.Joybird.com takes pride in their “basic-ness” and thought it would be fun to look at the most/least basic states in the U.S.

So, being a Texan, are you offended that you are in the top 10?

Your answer?

Basically! LOL!

Here's how they came to their conclusion. Joybird identified over 50 iconic basic things and popped them into Google Trends. The results showed them how often every state is searching for the most basic products and trends that people are constantly getting made fun of for owning or loving.

After the data was tabulated from different states, they found the total search volume for the basic basics, calculated the sum, and ranked every state from most to least basic.

And Texas came in 6th!

According to them, the most searched "basic" item in Texas was...wait for it....

Starbucks Frappucino!

The most basic searched thing nationwide was the TV show "Friends", followed by the singer Billie Ellish and then Airpods. New York ranked as the #1 most basic state (and really seems to love Adidas), followed by Illinois (Mean Girls), California (Airpods), Massachusetts (LuluLemon), and New Jersey (Friends).

The least basic states? Those were Wyoming (Billie Eilish), Alaska (Pumpkin Spice Latte), Montana (Messy Bun), Vermont (Flannel), and the Dakotas (Naked Palette and Candy Crush).

Hm. Do you think population was a factor here?

Circling back to basic ol' Texas, here's my question: where do we rank with having basic b****ches?

Maybe some questions are best left unanswered.