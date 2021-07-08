Chick-fil-A Ranked Top Fast Food Chain in Texas and Around The Country

The majority of the people I know love the fast-food chain that America has chosen to be the top restaurant in the business:

Chick-Fil- A!

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, for the 7th year in a row Chick-Fil-A ranks number one, beating out restaurants like Dominoes, KFC, and Starbucks.

The index interviewed almost 20,000 people that said Chick-Fil-A was their favorite, finishing with a score of 80.

Other notable restaurants include Domino's, who came in second, KFC, who came in third, Starbucks fourth, and Five Guys, who came in fifth with a score of 78.

Based on the results of this survey, McDonald's needs to improve all across the board.

They came in last again, with a score of 70.

Four chains - Chipotle, Arby's, Dunkin Donuts, Papa Johns - all dropped their ranking from last year.

Our partners at KWTX give you an in-depth look at the entire list and how Texas restaurants rank.

Personally, my experience from Chick-Fil-A has always been satisfying. There can be 100 cars at the drive-thru and I'll still get my food within minutes.

Perhaps Mcdonald's may want to change their approach. Yes, they are probably one of the nation's top advertisers, as you always see McDonald's commercials. But...maybe that money should go into actually satisfying their customers with good service.

Just a suggestion!

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

14 Texas Eats We Can't Live Without