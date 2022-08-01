Chances are pretty good that you've been to The Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX. From music festivals and massive charity events the family-owned and operated has hosted many great functions.

So you may be surprised, or possibly excited, to learn that 485 acres of the park are now for sale. Whether you are interested in the outdoor show arenas, show barns, the RV Park, guest homes, 17 acre lake, there are so many amazing pieces included in this sale.

The Texas Rose Horse Park is a family-owned and operated premier event facility located in the beautiful rolling hills of Tyler, Texas. The 1,700-acre expanse features a full size lighted indoor arena, six all-weather footing outdoor show arenas including one Grand Prix Jumper Ring, three show barns housing over 350 12x12 stalls, a tent pad to accommodate an additional 350 horses, a Tadpole to Intermediate level Cross Country Course, a 61-slot RV Park and a concession court. Additional features: 13k sq ft main house, multiple guest houses, 17 acre lake, multiple barns, fully functional office, 125x325 indoor arena, equestrian center, multiple rings, 3 wells, 2 tanks, and over 4.5 miles of concrete fencing. Please reach out to our team today, so we can send you the entire marketing package, including information on the businesses that are currently running at the property.

Perhaps you're looking to buy, or maybe you're just curious what $19 million can buy, how about we take a look at this wonderful piece of East Texas property together.

