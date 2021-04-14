Texas Sales Tax Holiday For Emergency Preparation Supplies

This has been a hard time in Texas for natural disasters. They will continue to happen, so it's best to be prepared. The Texas State Comptroller has given this Sales Tax Holiday starting on April 24th - 26th 2021, and you should take advantage. This could save you quite a bit especially if you are looking to get a portable generator.

Luckily I didn't lose power for very long during this recent winter storm, but next time I might not be so lucky. I like many Texas are are always in the market for a generator, if the price is right. If you find a portable generator under $3,000 it will qualify for this Sales Tax Holiday.

There is a list here, of all the items that qualify under this 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. Things you wouldn't even think of like Hurricane Shutters for the house, or Emergency ladders. Batteries are another big one, this is the time to stock up.

The items range from things like Carbon Monoxide detectors to coolers. Many things fall under this sales tax holiday. It's not for toilet paper, so your dreams of stacking it to the rafters at a great price, isn't happening. Tents, camping supplies, certain ladders, don't qualify, so check with the retailers first.

With Tornado season here, and Hurricane Season starting around June, now is the time to prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. Having these things around the house during an emergency is really the best way to keep your family safe.