Texas School Bus Driver Has 20 Years of Perfect Attendance

Let's take a moment to showcase the unsung heroes of our school districts. Our bus drivers! This story comes out of Alvin, Texas, as reported by KENS-TV, Ana Avitia has been picking up and dropping off students on the same route in the district for two decades without missing one day of work. This accomplishment deserves to be recognized and it was. She was honored at the district’s June board meeting with a commendation. Avitia began her career in the district in 2001 and has run the same route all 20 years.



Ana says, “When I was a kid, I had perfect attendance in school. I wanted to get Astroworld coupons, which they gave you if you never missed a day,” Avitia shared while laughing. Who else misses the good old days of Astroworld? Ana plans to drive her bus until she retires, which she estimates is another five or so years.

