(KNUE-FM) We all know that teachers across the country, including here in Texas, are not paid enough for the enormous jobs they take on attempting to teach kids.

It’s a job that I would never have the patience for, which is one big reason why I have a lot of respect for those that can help lead kids into being the best people they can be.

But there are school districts in Texas that are offering nice sign on bonuses in an effort to bring more great teachers to their school district.

$10,000 Bonuses for Teachers Being Offered

According to KVUE, Taylor ISD is now offering a $10,000 sign on bonus for middle school teachers with three or more years of experience for the 2025-26 school year.

And if you don’t have that much experience, there is still a $5,000 bonus for middle school teachers with two years of experience or less.

All other teachers can get a sign-on bonus up to $1,500 based on the number of years they have been teaching.

Sign-On Bonus Goes Away Soon

The sign-on bonus being offered by Taylor ISD will be open through August 31, 2025. You can click here to get all the details.

Should East Texas Offer Bonuses Like This?

We know there are some fantastic teachers here in East Texas.

To make sure we continue to have great teachers for our young students here in East Texas do you think that ISD’s here should be offering a bonus like Taylor ISD is offering?

I’d love to hear your opinion, feel free to email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

