The hottest counties in Texas can experience extreme temperatures during the summer, making heat safety especially important during August. While much of Texas deals with dangerous summer heat, some counties consistently rank among the state's hottest based on historical temperature data. Here's a look at where Texas temperatures can climb the highest—and how to stay safe.

Texas Heat Can Be Dangerous

Most people know that the Texas heat and humidity is nothing to joke about. Too much time in the sun and heat, especially without enough water, is a recipe for disaster and can even lead to death. Which is why I also want everyone to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Both are very serious but it’s important to know what to do.

READ MORE: UIL Heat Safety Rules Now Required at Texas Schools

Regardless of Where You Live in Texas, Take the Heat Seriously

It’s important to remember that by the time you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated. It’s vital to keep drinking water, especially during the extreme heat that we experience here in Texas. You can still enjoy the heat, but you need to be smart and stay safe.

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Where Are the Hottest Counties in Texas?

Now that you got the safety reminder, let’s take a look at the places in Texas that seem to be the hottest. According to Stacker, here's a look at the Texas counties that rank among the hottest. Just be careful when you’re feeling those extreme temperatures.

LOOK: These Are the Counties with the Warmest Summers in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Texas. Gallery Credit: Stacker