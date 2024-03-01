Smokehouse Creek Fire Now Largest in Texas History

It’s horrible to write this, but the largest wildfire in Texas history is continuing to spread across the Texas Panhandle. The blaze has now burned over 1,075,000 acres of land and continues to rise but not only in Texas. This wildfire has also scorched 25,000 acres across Oklahoma.

To make matters even worse, according to an article from The Washington Post the weather expected in the area this weekend is only going to make things worse. With hot and windy conditions predicted for the area it’s going to keep the fire extremely difficult to contain.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas Has Caused Death

As of the last reports we have seen there has only been one fatality associated with this wildfire. It was an 83-year-old woman in Stinnett, Texas.

How Contained is the Smokehouse Creek Fire?

Firefighters from all over the country are working to fight this fire but due to the terrain and conditions it’s difficult to get contained as of now we are hearing that the fire located northeast of Amarillo is only 3% contained.

Other Fires in the Same Area as Smokehouse Creek Fire

In addition to this gigantic wildfire there are other smaller fires that are blazing as well. There is the 687 Reamer Fire which has burned around 2,000 acres right now and is 10% contained. Then there is the Windy Deuce Fire with over 142,000 acres burned and it’s 50% contained. And one more to mention is the Grape Vine Creek Fire at 30,000 acres but that one is 60% contained.

Just know there are a ton of hard-working men and women working to battle this fire and protect people here in Texas. If you want to stay in the know about these fires, you can see the wildfire map and details by clicking here.

