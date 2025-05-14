(KNUE-FM) A proposal being considered in Washington, D.C., could significantly impact Texas families who receive SNAP benefits if it becomes a reality.

Republicans in the House are working on a vast domestic policy bill with many moving parts.

How the Proposal Could Change SNAP Benefits for Texas Parents

According to The Independent, one of those moving parts could mean that parents who receive SNAP benefits would have to work for those once their kids turn 8 years of age. However, it appears that an exception would be made for married, stay-at-home parents.

Is this an attempt to encourage more women to stay home?

Some are asking this question and may find the exception confusing.

Why?

READ MORE: Texas Lawmakers Closer to Banning Using SNAP Benefits To Purchase Junk Food and Soda

If the proposed changes become law, if you're a Mom or Dad who receives SNAP benefits, once your child reaches the age of 8, new work requirements would be in place to receive the benefits unless one of those parents is a full-time, stay-at-home parent and the other parent works full time.

Critics feel this could be unfair to single parents and families struggling to make ends meet.

Some SNAP Costs May Shift to States, Including Texas

Mom and kid at store Critics say trying to make ends meet might get even harder.

Canva loading...

Another significant change if this plan goes through?

The individual states would be required to bear more financial responsibility, kicking in 5% of the costs involved in the SNAP program.

Quite a few families in East Texas, like those throughout the U.S., rely on these benefits to feed their children.

Critics are concerned that this plan and the proposed exception will likely make life even more difficult for working families.

Why Some Are Worried About These Potential Changes

Those who favor the changes feel this would help encourage people to work. Those opposed feel it penalizes hard-working families and single parents who already feel stretched too thin and are doing the best they can to care for their families.

Where do you stand on the issue? The conversation is continuing, so we shall see how it plays out.

In the meantime, if you or someone you love relies on SNAP benefits, keeping your ears open as this conversation progresses might be a good idea.

11 Legit Ways East Texans Are Hustling for Extra Cash in Tough Times If you're feeling a financial squeeze, know you’re not alone. This Tyler woman’s post about side hustles went viral and revealed how East Texans are making it work right now. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley