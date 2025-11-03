(KNUE-FM) Hey. How ya doing? If you're like many people I know, you've been feeling stressed lately. Life has always been stressful, for sure. However, this particular season feels...different. Not only does it feel "different," it's also harder for many people. I hope you're not one of them.

The Season Feels Different This Year

I feel very grateful for many things. Many of us have friends and family whom we love, a home, and our basic needs are more than met. However, we must be aware that this is not the case for many people. Any one of us could find ourselves in this position, and the majority of us have faced tough times. If you've not, consider yourself truly fortunate.

The Quiet Worries of East Texas Families

Currently, many East Texans are concerned about their families and their futures. They wonder how they'll make ends meet, despite their best efforts in many cases. They are genuinely scared. That's never something anyone wants to contend with, especially here in November as we transition into the holiday season and the cold winter months. We must do all we can to let them know they are loved and held as they navigate their situations, just as we would hope for were we ever in that position.

The Silver Lining: How East Texans Step Up

That's what leads me to one of the things I love the very most about East Texas: the people. East Texans. As difficult as it is to know many are struggling, the silver lining in that cloud is knowing how many East Texans are doing everything they can and more to give to those who need a little help and/or build bridges or make connections to do so, even if they themselves cannot give financially. Even local businesses such as Ruby's Mexican Restaurant and Taco Casa in Athens, Texas, are offering to provide help.

READ MORE: SNAP CHALLENGES: One ETX Taco Casa Now Offering Free Kids Meals

Real Love Looks Like This

Just this past weekend, many people shared extensive lists of food pantries across East Texas to make it easier for others to find the help they need. Also, a massive shout-out to the East Texas Food Bank for your tireless hard work and kindness. You inspire us all.

I've seen numerous posts where people ask how they can help, where to volunteer, or what programs are in place to ensure people are fed, as well as how to provide Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts for the upcoming holidays. That's love. That's real love—practical love in action.

Get our free mobile app

That's what I love most about East Texas. East Texans, themselves. Both those seeking to help wherever and whenever they can, and those who are in need.

Again, if you or anyone you know is facing food concerns right now, here's a link to that list. If there are any we're missing, please reach out to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Best Places to Live in East Texas (2025 Edition) East Texas is a wonderful place to call home. Here is a look at the best place to live within East Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins