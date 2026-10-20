EAST TEXAS -- A mailer from an organization calling itself the Texas Transgender Student Union showed up at my East Texas home. Apparently, at many others' homes, too. Some people are curious about who's behind it. Similar mailers are arriving across Texas, but established LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations named in the materials say they had nothing to do with sending them. The group name is tied to a Wyoming LLC registered just weeks before early voting began, and reporters have uncovered some other interesting details, too.

I glanced at the mailer, set it aside with the rest of the mail, and made dinner.

Then, when I sat down to work this evening, I came across a Houston Chronicle article about these same mailers, and suddenly I was curious. It looks like they're arriving at homes across Texas. And there are some interesting questions about who's actually sending them.

Who's Behind the Texas Transgender Student Union Mailers?

According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas Transgender Student Union LLC was registered in Wyoming on September 2, 2026.

That's just weeks before Texas voters would be heading to the polls for the November midterm elections. The mailers contain information presented as resources for transgender students and their families.

However, the Transgender Education Network of Texas, which I learned this evening is an established LGBTQ+ advocacy organization referenced in the materials, says it had nothing to do with creating or distributing them. Other organizations named in the mailer have also denied involvement, according to Lead Stories.

That raises an obvious question: Who did?

So far, the people who commissioned or paid for the mailers haven't been publicly identified.

The Return Address Raises Another Question

The mailers list a Houston-area return address, but that detail has raised questions, too.

According to FOX 26 Houston, reporters checked the address and found that the street address didn't exist as written. The closest match was a commercial mailbox location.

That doesn't tell us who's behind the mailers, but it's another detail worth noting.

The Wyoming registration is interesting, too. Turns out, you can check the company's registration through the Wyoming Secretary of State's business records. Of course, registering a business in Wyoming doesn't necessarily mean the mailers were printed or mailed from that state.

The Texas Tribune also reported that tracking numbers on two mailers received by its employees were associated with a company that provides mail-tracking services, including services used for political mail.

It's another interesting detail, but it doesn't establish who paid for the mailers or why they were sent.

Why Are the Mailers Arriving During Early Voting?

The timing has attracted attention, particularly because early voting in Texas began October 19.

Some have questioned whether the campaign is intended to influence voters rather than simply provide information.

But there's an important distinction here. The timing has prompted questions about the campaign's purpose, but it doesn't establish who is responsible or what their intentions are. For now, it looks like there are more questions than answers.

And while I certainly wasn't expecting to spend part of my afternoon researching something that arrived in my mailbox, here we are.

I'm curious: Have you received one of these mailers at your East Texas home?