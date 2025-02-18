Texas Is Now Considered One of the ‘Tightest’ States in The U.S.

Ah, yes. The old "tight" or "loose" state debate. According to one study, the tightness or looseness of a state has a lot to do with the people who live in it.

Do you ever contemplate whether you are "tight" or "loose"? As it turns out where you live has a lot to do with how you'll likely answer. Although a few of the largest cities in The Lone Star State are more likely considered to be on the "loose" side of the spectrum, Texas as a whole is not.

The Difference Between a 'Tight' and 'Loose' State.

Researchers around the country are now looking more closely at where people live and if they are more likely to lead a tight or loose life.

And there's quite a bit of difference between the two, at least according to these folks. The University of Maryland College of Behavioral and Social Sciences Professor of Psychology Michele J. Gelfand had this to say:

Tightness-looseness also relates to average state "personality." Individuals in tighter states tend to exhibit higher "conscientiousness"—a trait associated with greater impulse control, conformity to social norms and self-constraint. Looseness is associated with higher "openness"—a trait associated with greater tolerance and curiosity, non-traditional values and beliefs, and preference for originality.

The authors of the study believe that there are pros and cons to both of them. Whereas "tight states" tend to be more "socially stable, orderly and exhibit more personal self-control, they also tend to higher incarceration rates, greater discrimination, lower creativity, and lower happiness."

On the other hand "loose states" tend to be more "creative, have greater equality and tolerance, and be happier. But they also exhibit higher drug and alcohol abuse and greater social instability." If you'd like to read more on the study you can do that right here.