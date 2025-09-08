(KNUE-FM) Traveling is one of my favorite things to do in life, and we are very fortunate to have so many international airports here in Texas, which makes it pretty easy. After working and grinding away for months I had no idea how run-down I had become but last week I was able to take time off, go on a vacation with my wife and recharge my batteries as we set off to Portugal!

To be honest, growing up I never really had my sights set on Portugal, although I knew it was a beautiful country. My wife and I love to go anywhere and everywhere and when we were looking for a vacation destination we look for travel deals, and that’s how we landed on Portugal. We’re so glad it worked out because it was amazing.

Flying from Texas to Portugal

The trip started a little rocky as we were delayed out of DFW for almost 3 hours and missed our connecting flight in Heathrow Airport (London), but everything worked out okay and we got to Portugal a little later than expected.

Exploring Lisbon with a Guide

We started our first full day by getting a tour guide to show us the city and we both agree that was our best day. It helped us get so much history and we toured countless landmarks across Lisbon.

Castles, Churches, and Monuments

There were countless monuments, churches, and castles along our adventures in Portugal which you can see in the photos below, after the experience, I highly recommend visiting if you ever get the chance.

Life is short, and expensive, but you just need to book the trip. I promise you will never regret traveling to another country and seeing how beautiful the world can be.

