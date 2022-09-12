The world is a big beautiful place and I want to see as much of it as possible. Which is why I feel so incredibly excited to share photos with you from the trip to Africa that I just got back from. My wife Savannah has dreamed about going on safari since she was in 2nd grade and we just got home from the dream trip. We saw all of the animals that you could dream of including giraffes, hippos, elephants, crocodiles, hyaenas, monkeys, warthogs, water buffalo, foxes, lions, and so many more.

To be honest, when the trip was being planned I really didn't know what to expect. I had some idea based on watching YouTube videos but nothing can prepare you for what it's truly like when you enter the domain of all these wild animals in their habitat. Within the very first hour of the adventure our first tour guide had us in front of lions that had already secured their meal for the day.

All Safari Photos Below Are Kid Friendly

Animals in the wild sometimes feed on other animals and we saw some of that while on our adventure in Tanzania but all photos below are kid friendly. It was incredible to see elephants playing with each other, or giraffes heads sticking up higher than some trees.

If You Have the Opportunity to go, DO IT

While I am still adjusting to the time change as we left DFW, flew to Minnesota, then to Amsterdam, and finally to Tanzania it was exhausting but so worth it. We had to save up for years to go on this trip but we will be talking about this trip for the rest of our lives. Here are some of the photos I took on the trip.

Photos from Safari Adventure in Tanzania, Africa Here is a look at some of the animals we were able to see while going on safari in Tanzania.

