Texas Woman Attacked by Squatters After Moving Out

(Fort Worth, Texas) There are so many kindhearted people in Texas, but there are some bad people that do horrible things to others and unfortunately there was a woman who just had to go through a horrible encounter with squatters.

According to NBCDFW, a woman was working to move out of a rental property in Fort Worth and as she was cleaning out the last of her items, she made one more trip to the house and that is where everything went wrong.

Other Random People in the Rental House

The woman, Noel Patrick was moving out of the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue.

After removing most of her items she returned one final time to find a man and woman she did not know stealing the refrigerator in the home she was moving out of.

She confronted them saying they needed to go. That is when they pushed the refrigerator onto her, it smashed her teeth, and they ran out the door.

Patrick is now looking at between $6,000 and $7,000 in debt from this horrible situation.

One Texas Representative Wants to Change Things

Representative Angie Chen Button has filed house bill 32 which would allow landlords to obtain evictions without a hearing process.

Button says the process of trying to get squatters out of a home in Texas is long and expensive.

It’s so sad that it will take a situation like this to give more rights to homeowners if squatters just try to take over your house.

It doesn’t sound like the squatters will be facing any charges from the damage they caused.

