Texas Woman Wakes Up Terrified and Covered In Blood, But It Wasn’t Hers

An El Paso woman is struggling to deal with the after effects of a night she wishes she could forget.

According to a report from KTSM, Ana Cardenas was sleeping in her bed when she woke up to find blood covering her body, walls, and bed.

Cardenas lives in an apartment and was alarmed when she woke up around 4 AM to blood pouring down from her ceiling. It's literally something straight out of a horror movie.

Get our free mobile app

Originally, Cardenas thought that she heard the sound of rain dripping down, but when she turned on the light she was horrified to find that the source of the sound was actually blood being splattered across the room by her ceiling fan.

Cardenas alerted her apartment complex, and they discovered that her upstairs neighbor had died from natural causes and had been decomposing for about 5 to 6 days.

“They took the fan down and a pool of blood came down,” Cardenas told KTSM.

Unfortunately, Cardenas did not have rental insurance and her apartment complex is not offering any solutions or support. Cardenas is now battling Cielo Vista Apartment management for compensation for her damaged property.

KTSM walked through her apartment after it was disinfected. The ceiling had been taken out, but flies, and a foul smell still lingered. KTSM also reached out to the apartment front office, however only reached voicemail after multiple attempts.

A Gofundme has been set up to help Cardenas with temporary shelter and replacement of clothing and belongings that were contaminated.

Let's Take a Tour of My Favorite House for Sale in Temple

This Texas 'Castle' With a Stone Bridge Was Once a Dance Hall