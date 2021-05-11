Did the NRA Cross a Line with Questionable Mother’s Day Tweet?

Photo via Twitter, NRA

The National Rifle Association sent the internet into a frenzy after posting what some feel like is an alarming photo.

 

A recent tweet by the NRA depicted a mother and her young daughter both standing side by side armed with a rifle for each. The caption of the photo states:

"MAMA DIDN'T RAISE NO VICTIM"

People from across the world all have varying opinions on gun use, gun safety, and gun violence. The NRA received several complaints concerning the photo, but the organization has not commented or removed the picture in question.

Several people have responded with what I feel like are pretty solid questions, like this one from Daniel O'Neail who wrote:

"That child looks 8 or 9. Does the NRA support arming children? Open carry playgrounds? Gradeschools?"

 

 

Only the truth posted: "Wow! Aside from a kid with a rifle being disturbing, the mom has a drum, sights and a suppressor. So she is set for long-range, high capacity killing with limited sound that would attract attention. Nothing disturbing about this, right?” 


Watch out, this next one is pretty spicy from Maria de Los Angeles:

Distasteful, disgusting, completely devoid of moral compass. NRA sells internalized misogyny to the white supremacist woman. — Maria de los Angeles (@vicequeenmaria) May 9, 2021

So what are your thoughts? Too far or just fine? 

