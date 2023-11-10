The Mindblowing Treetopia Treehouse Is A Short 3 Hour Trip From Tyler

Get our free mobile app

From the moment of discovery online and after seeing pictures of this treehouse, you'll most likely be checking the dates of availability because you know that you and the kids would have so much fun staying here. Treetopia Treehouse is in Hochatown, Oklahoma, in the Broken Bow area, and it's less than a three-hour drive from Tyler, Texas.

This treehouse looks like Pete Nelson and his team from Treehouse Masters built this place. It's not just a house a few feet off the ground, it's nearly 30' off the ground and to get to it you have to cross a 100' foot lighted swinging bridge to get to the front door!

Hobbit-Inspired Front Door And Glass Floor

After you make the journey across the bridge and go in the front door you can immediately look down through the glass floor to the entertainment area below the treehouse. Next, you and the kids can take a trip up the three flights of stairs to the third floor, which is actually six stories up, and look straight down through another glass floor to the ground.

Epic Ammenities Await You At Treetopia Treehouse

Outdoor movie theater

sauna

hot tub - a short walk across another swing suspension bridge

three and a half story covered twisting slide

private waterfall

private outdoor shower

outdoor fireplace

swings galore

This Is The Treehouse From Your Childhood Imagination

Treetopia Treehouse describes your potential stay as being 'perfectly intertwining the outdoors with the indoors'. If you're a risk taker and outdoor enthusiast, this place offers a one-of-a-kind sleeping opportunity from the main floor bedroom,

the option of sleeping and bathing indoors or out. With the push of a button, your bed will roll out onto a suspended platform where you can take in the stars overhead and fall asleep to the sounds of the 25-foot waterfall. If your inclinations are a bit less al-fresco, the second-floor ensuite features a rounded shower with multiple cathedral-high rain-style heads, a private balcony, and viewing of the outdoor theater.

Treetopia Treehouse is a unique getaway not that far from East Texas. Book now and take a look below at what it'll be like to stay at Treetopia Treehouse.

The Mindblowing Treetopia Treehouse Is A Short 3 Hour Trip From Tyler This treehouse rental in Hochatown (Broken Bow), Oklahoma is something straight out of a child's dream. Gallery Credit: Okie Dokie Cabins

