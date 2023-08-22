Data Shows Abilene Drivers Are THEE Worst in the State of Texas

There are bad drivers everywhere, it doesn’t matter if you live in a big city or a small town. Some people just need to do a better job of paying attention when they are behind the wheel, but obviously there are consequences to being a bad driver. Those consequences can come in the form of a citation by law enforcement or your insurance going up because of having to file claims. But I think everyone in Texas would admit there are some crazy divers in our state, but we’re about to discuss where you can find the worst drivers in Texas.

Canva Canva loading...

Before we start looking at the new data that was involved with coming up with these details, I have to admit I was a little shocked. When discussing the worst drivers in the state of Texas I thought we would be looking at a huge city like Dallas or maybe Houston. But no, the team at Insurify was looking at the data and found that Abilene has the worst drivers in Texas.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

What Factors Decided the Worst Drivers in Texas?

When looking for the worst drivers in each state the analysis were looking for drivers who had committed one or more of the following infractions: failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-run collisions. The study also showed that drivers in high poverty levels, those with long commute times, lack of public transportation, and new drivers in the area (college students or tourists) added to the bad driving numbers.

How Bad Are the Drivers in Abilene?

According to this study the drivers in Abilene are 140% higher than the state average for having one or more of these violations on their record. Click here if you want to see more about Abilene having the worst drivers in the state of Texas.

Top 10 Driving Violations for Texas Here is a look at the most common driving violations in the state of Texas