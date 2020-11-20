10 Country Stars We’d Love to Have at Our Thanksgiving Dinner Table

This Thanksgiving, we're thankful that so many country stars are just the kind of people we'd love to invite to share dinner with us. Lively conversation, mindful reflection and a few helpings of good ol' gossip would add up to one perfect holiday.

And we've gathered just the right group to provide all that -- and then some! Read on for 10 stars we'd love to invite over to eat (and talk) turkey with this Thanksgiving:

This story was originally written by Stephen L. Betts, and revised by Bobby Moore.