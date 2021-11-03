Thanksgiving is without a doubt my favorite holiday. It's all about getting together with loved ones, enjoying time together, and eating lots of delicious food. But sometimes things don't go according to plan, and now with the power of the internet if you make a big thanksgiving mistake one of your loved ones will probably post it for the world to see. That is the case in the 11 Thanksgiving Fails you will see below, but hopefully as you watch the videos you can learn from their mostly hilarious mistakes.

Let's just be honest it can be a little intimidating when you're creating the big meal for all of your friends or family members. There are so many little things to remember and timing is so important for everything to be hot or at least warm as everyone sits down to enjoy their meal. As someone who has cooked many Thanksgiving meals I don't want to laugh at the people in the videos below, but some of these mistakes seem like something out of a comedy movie.

The Thanksgiving Fail I Will Always Remember

My sister is a sweetheart, she is such a good person, but not exactly a culinary master. The first time she tried making a turkey for Thanksgiving, I remember my dad on the phone with her and he just started laughing. Well she cooked her turkey in a bag, and didn't put flower in the bag so the plastic bag stuck to the bird, YIKES.

Make Sure You Don't Duplicate These Thanksgiving Fails

It's easy to crack jokes at these people who made a mess of Thanksgiving, but remember this could happen to any of us. So, make sure you're taking notes so you don't make these same mistakes and end up on the internet with associated with #ThanksgivingFails

First the bird fell then the cook fell...

Apple Pie Fail...

Watch where you step...

Be careful attempting to fry your turkey...

The bird is more than done...

Don't forget to defrost...

Hard as a rock...

Don't forget the most important ingredient...

Fire Department showing up on Thanksgiving...

Put the fire out...

Mom wanted some cake...

#fyp #thanksgiving @mdrsunshine mom tried to take the cake out of the oven #thanksgivingfail

♬ original sound - mc

If you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner, good luck. If you're not cooking see what you can do to help other than just waiting to record a #ThanksgivingFail.

