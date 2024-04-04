TEXAS. The Lone Star State. We're number two when it comes to state size by square miles (stupid Alaska), but we're number one in our own hearts. We are TEXANS.

Here in Texas, you'll find more than 30 million people, living, working, and playing on 268,581 of the most perfect square miles you'll find anywhere on God's green Earth.

From kolaches to small-town Dairy Queens to the people who call it home we all understand what makes Texas a state great.

Did you know in Norway the word "Texas" is slang for crazy? Look it up. It's true and by god, we take pride in that too. You can make fun of the way we speak, the way we walk, or how courteous we are, but you just can't stop talking about us, can you?

Fast Texas Facts

Nickname: The Lone Star State.

Statehood: 1845; 28th state.

Population 30,503,301.

Capital: Austin.

Biggest City: Houston.

Abbreviation: TX.

State bird: mockingbird.

State flower: bluebonnet.

You can carve this in stone: we love where we come from, we love what we have, and we're damn proud to shout that pride from the rooftops.

And as Texans, there are a few things that you'll never hear us say, "I don't think there's a Dairy Queen in this town" comes to mind. Or "A Lone Star Beer? No thank you, I'll take a Tsingtao, please."

We all actively remember the Alamo, we love high school football, and The Dallas Cowboys (although The Houston Texans aren't messing around this offseason), but there are a few things you'll never hear a real Texan say, ever.

The 14 Things You'll Never Hear a Real Texan Say, EVER Here in Texas, you'll find more than 30 million people, living, working, and playing on 268,581 of the most perfect square miles you'll find anywhere on God's green Earth. And you'll never hear one of us ever say any of these things.