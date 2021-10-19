The A to Z Guide of Tyler, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Tyler offers its residents and visitors a wide variety of activities, whether it's family activities, dining out, cultural experiences or history, there is a lot to do and learn.

Whether you've lived in Tyler all of your life or you're doing a little research on the Rose City because you plan on moving here for work or school and want to get a feel for the city, this alphabet will give you a diverse look at the rose capital of America. Nicknamed 'Rose Capital Of America', Tyler has a long history of rose production, cultivation and processing and is home to the largest rose garden in the U.S.

Tyler is so much more than roses though. Tyler also features a large medical community, three higher education institutions is home to several corporate offices, is rich in history, and has been home to many famous people including Earl Campbell, Sandy Duncan, Joe Nichols and Matt Flynn. Check out this alphabetized list of Tyler featuring some of the city's famous spots, hangouts, historical sites and random facts about the largest city in East Texas.

