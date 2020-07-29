The Arc of Gregg County Hosting a Moving Sale this Weekend

The Arc of Gregg County is a great organization that advocates for individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. This is done through education, helping inform the community about these disabilities and provide programs to help those with disabilities.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Arc of Gregg County is moving to a brand new building which means they will be hosting a huge moving sale to help raise funds for the move. They made a announcement on their Facebook page of the sale coming up this weekend.

The arc of Gregg county is have a huge indoor moving sale. We are relocating to another building and we are in need of help raising funds! We are accepting donations of all kinds we have a go fund me set up for monetary donations, we will accept new and gently used items as well as gift cards. We will be selling a variety of items on the days of the sale and are hoping to partner with some local food trucks or mobile food businesses that would like to donate a portion of the proceeds to our cause. Please come out 7/31-8/1, 9 am to 3 pm, to enjoy an indoor shopping experience. No negotiations or deliveries. You must be able to move the item yourself. We will not be able to hold items past the 1st of August to be picked up. Masks will be required as well as number of customers allowed at once please be kind to each other and the volunteers and hard working staff who have put this together to save our organization. If you don’t know what we do: we provide employment skills training, job coaching, and vocational evaluations for individuals with disabilities to help them be more of a part of our community. Thanks. We appreciate you doing what you are able to support us. We are passionate about what we do!

Get out this weekend if you can and help a great local organization.