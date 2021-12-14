As I continue my journey to find out all the best places to eat in East Texas, my colleagues and I were recently invited to have lunch at one of downtown Tyler's best places Prime 102 Tyler. What started off as an intimidating journey into what looks like a fancy "steakhouse" turned into a wonderful, warm and friendly experience that has me highly anticipating going back.

A Beautiful Atmosphere Sets The Tone

Prime 102 is located inside the historic "Peoples Petroleum Building" in Tyler's downtown square. You already feel like you're going back in time walking into such a classic building but don't be scared!

You Don't Have To Be "Dressed Up To Dine"...

One thing you may notice when you walk in is this is a "high end" restaurant and you may feel like you need to get "fancy" or you might need a "suit and tie" to dine but you DON'T! Prime 102 offers high end dining but you can come as you are, especially during lunch!

Dude, get to the FOOD!

Since we stopped by during lunch, we were treated to their amazing and incredibly AFFORDABLE lunch menu which featured great "small plates" that you can still share with someone like Tuna Tartare and their amazing salads and soups. Did I mention its SUPER AFFORDABLE, everything on the lunch menu with the exception of their Lobster Roll is UNDER $20.

They Also Have "Simple" Food Too If You Just Want A "Burger"...

If you're one of those types that still orders a "burger" despite a fabulous menu, they got you covered with their delicious Ten Burger: a house blend of brisket chuck and short rib topped with horseradish, cheddar and "Ten Sauce" and more.

This Is A "Steakhouse" So What About The Steaks?

Steaks is Prime 102's claim to fame and Chef Eric, a well traveled chef who knows his beef, stopped by our table to showcase some of the delicious steaks they have to offer at Prime 102 and we got to try some of the best cuts including Waygu Beef. I couldn't tell which was which because it all tasted phenomenal!

They Also Have A Great Bar For Refreshing Beverages

When you're done eating you can swing over to their beautiful bar which I totally dig because there's NO TV'S in it which means you will have to TALK...FACE TO FACE...to someone or bury your face into your phone, but where's the fun in that?

Prime 102 Is An Amazing Dining Experience That You And Your Loved Ones Will Enjoy!

Prime 102 Tyler proprietors Steve and Perry shared with us that they wanted to create a great dining experience where everyone can "break bread" with each other in a beautiful atmosphere and I have to say "Mission Accomplished". This truly was one of the best damn dining experiences that I've had in East Texas and I'm looking forward to coming back! Check out some more photos of what Prime 102 has to offer below.

