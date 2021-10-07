The “Cannabus” Will Be Making Stops Throughout Texas

It took forever but you can FINALLY start to see America's attitude towards marijuana slowly turning away from the "Devil's Lettuce" to an everyday normal part of society like you know... alcohol.

But Texas is STILL clinging on to its belief that weed is a problem (actually it has more to do with keeping "for profit" prisons operating which is why Texas has not totally legalized weed but you knew that already) as surrounding states take in MORE MONEY thanks to legalized sales. While Texas has legalized weed for medicinal purposes, the argument continues to be made that if we're going to go there, go ALL the way there.

I'll stop my complaining here and move on as Texans who are good to go with medicinal marijuana but need help figuring out what works best for them without relying shady dealers or doctors can rejoice because the CANNA-BUS is coming to town!

The Cannabus Is A Mobile Cannabis Dispensary

Medical Cannibis company "goodblends Texas" according to a press release is putting on the first-of-its-kind mobile cannabis dispensary and educational tour across Texas in hopes of bringing awareness to the state's medical cannabis program and provide a simple experience for prospective patients who need a medical cannabis prescription.

How Can They Do This When Weed Is Still Mostly Illegal?

Thanks to Texas House Bill 1535, which significantly expanded access to the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) by adding Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and all forms of cancer to the list of qualifying conditions. With the addition of these conditions, millions more Texans now qualify for the TCUP. Currently, less than ten thousand patients are currently registered in the Program.

What's On The Bus And What Would I Need To Participate?

Its a retrofitted 36 foot vehicle that is designed with a physician consultation room and an on-board cannabis dispensary. General admission is free and includes access to an educational installation, a 1 on 1 personalized Q&A session with a dispensary guide, and more. Appointments with a state-registered, board-certified physician to obtain a cannabis prescription are available for $150 and include a 20 minute 1 on 1 consultation. Should they meet the criteria for the Program, the physician will write a prescription that can be filled immediately in the on-board dispensary.

The Tour Will Stop In Several Major Texas Cities

The tour kicks off in Austin on­­­­­ October 14, with multiple stops in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, the tour will culminate on November 20 in Houston. To learn more about it, check them out on Facebook!



