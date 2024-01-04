The Governor of Texas’ Net Worth is Much Higher than His Annual Salary
Today Greg Abbott may run the Lone Star State from Austin, TX, but life began for the Texas-born governor in Wichita Falls in 1957.
Before becoming the 48th governor of Texas, Abbott was the longest-serving Attorney General of Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University. Abbott is just the third governor in U.S. history to be confined to a wheelchair, and first in Texas. Governor Abbott was paralyzed by a falling tree while jogging soon after he graduated from college.
Named “Best Governor in the Nation” in 2020, Governor Greg Abbott is building upon his record as a strong conservative leader who fights to preserve Texas values and ensure the Lone Star State remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family, this according to Texas.gov.
Abbott has been governor of Texas since 2015.
Most recently he defeated Beto O'Rourke, winning his third term in November 2022. His annual governor's salary is a nice chunk of dough, especially when compared to what many Texans earn each year, however it is just a piece of this Texan's networth.
As governor of Texas, Abbott earns just over $153,000 annually, this is the 21st highest among the 50 states. For additional context, "the typical state governor earns between $147,000 and $150,000. Meanwhile, the overall cost of living in Texas is estimated to be about 0.5% lower than the national average."
It's reported that the highest salary currently for a governor is New York Governor Kathy Hochul at $225,000. Maine Governor, Janet Mills, and Puerto Rico's Pedro Pierluisi are paid the least at $70,000 each.
What is Governor Abbott's net worth?
Well, depending where you check it jumps around, but it would appear that his net worth is right around $14 million. This is from "both from his professional career and $7.8 million from the lawsuit related to his 1984 accident."
