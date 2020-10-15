The Haunting of JuJu Road in Bossier

By day JuJu Road is a quiet place surrounded by farmers hauling hay. By night it's a place of terror. If you travel far enough down Swan Lake Road in Bossier and you come across JuJu Road. Prior to the Civil War, JuJu Road was a secluded, peaceful place until it became a murder scene.

The story I have heard is pre-Civil War. A master caught his slave named JuJu with his daughter, the enraged Master dragged JuJu and hung him on a tree. The area called JuJu road off of Swan Lake in Bossier is considered by many locals as one of the most Haunted places in Northwest Louisiana.

Those unlucky enough to find themselves on JuJu Road at night encounter the deceased slave. Many claim they see the shadow of his body in the moonlight swinging from that same tree where they claim he was hung. Others have encountered the slave freeing himself from the branch and wandering the road. Hooded figures with torches can also be seen approaching the tree.

Thinkstock

Here is what I have gathered so far from my Snapchat and my inbox. (None of it is to be taken as a fact.):

You can see a man hanging from a tree if you go at night. It is the creepiest feeling that will ever come over you. Tractors break down when they normally wouldn't. A simple job of bailing hay is followed by a lot of mechanical issues that normally wouldn't happen. If you go after midnight, you will see shadows of torches and several hooded people. When there is a full moon you can see the slave with the rope around his neck wandering the area. Don't shut your car off if you go out there, it will struggle to turn back on if you need to get out of there ASAP. If you visit the area at night you will become ill over the next several days. Panic attacks will take over your body. Your phone will randomly lose reception. If you try and make a phone call the call will drop. You might see hooded figured with torches approaching a tree.

Are they forever punishing the slave for what he did? Or looking to deliver the same ill fate to innocent visitors?