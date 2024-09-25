Did you know that Texas is among one of the top 5 most haunted states? Travel Channel has the Lone Star State ranked at #3 -- ahead are Nevada and California.

No matter where you are in Texas, you'll be able to find a haunted location. From haunted towns to cemeteries and everything in between.

Some Texas paranormal hot spots that many are likely to know about include the Bragg Road, the Jefferson Hotel, the Driskill Hotel, and the USS Lexington. But these are only a SMALL portion of the haunted places in Texas.

After learning Texas was one of the most haunted states, it got me thinking if there was a 'most' haunted house. It turns out that the answer wasn't hard to find.

One of America's most haunted houses is in Texas

According to WFAA, a 3,800 sq ft Victorian mansion in Mineral Wells, Texas is renowned as one of the most haunted by paranormal experts. It may be unassuming on the outside, but this house is one of true horrors. It's known as Hill House.

The home was built before the Civil War and has seen bootlegging, prostitution, murder, and supposedly the occult. WFAA reported that even the owner refuses to stay in Hill House overnight after she was attacked one time.

Apparently, a lot of the paranormal activity comes from an entity called Toby, but others are present as well. After all, the home has a long and dark history.

But if you don't believe the tales, you can go see for yourself

The Haunted Hill House is open to visitors by reservation. Visitors can stay overnight, but reportedly, not many have made it that long.

There is definitely plenty to explore with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, and more. Overnight guests can explore the property in its entirety. If you need to experience it to believe it, you can sign up at the Haunted Hill House website.

But I'll leave the ghost hunting to you guys and stay far away from Hill House.

