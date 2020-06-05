The Johnny Cash Show aired for 58 episodes between June 7, 1969, and March 31, 1971, capitalizing on the popularity of musical variety shows and Cash's definitive prison albums (1968's At Folsom Prison and 1969's At San Quentin). It and a show that debuted just eight days later, Hee Haw, beamed country music into living rooms at a time when most chose between three or four viewing options, creating lifelong fans for the genre.

That said, the Man in Black represents more than just country music. The show landed after he'd helped define mainstream rockabilly in Memphis and right before a decade spent on the road with the Billy Graham Crusades' talented stable of gospel singers. Over 50 years later, that cross-genre approach makes Cash an unintentional punk rock and heavy metal icon.

Cash's show also blurred the lines between country and other forms of popular music. Pop-country moonlighters, blues-infused guitarists, gospel acts and folk legends fit the format sheet, as did the Glen Campbells and Marty Robbinses of the world, providing fans with these five memorable clips.