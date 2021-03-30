The most common bird in Texas is not the woodpecker or the finch although those are in the top ten. In addition to being everywhere this spring, birds also hold a key to happiness. Until the droppings end up on the newly-washed car anyway.

It can be done, but it's hard to stay grouchy when you're really concentrating on the song of a whippoorwill. Seriously! Most of the time we probably walk around in a fog and don't even hear the birds, but if we really concentrate on the sound of the tweets and whistles, it can put us in a happy place. The other day, as I was leaving the gym, wiped out and hungry after running on the treadmill, cycling, and doing water aerobics, I heard a chorus of four or five different birds singing at me in the parking lot and I'm certain they organized an impromptu harmony just to let me know I wasn't dying. I was glad I noticed them.

Birds can help us get through life, and now it's been scientifically proven. A study published in Science Daily said the happiest people are around several different bird species every day and they're connected to natural spaces. Like Tyler State Park. The pandemic has chased us outside, and besides giving us the gift of more elbow room, being outside connects us to nature and birds are the most audible part of it.

TheHill.com said birds can bring as much happiness as money because apparently, it's the same feeling of satisfaction. The study watched 26,000 people and found that "A 10 percent increase in the number of bird species in peoples' surroundings increased their life satisfaction as much as an extra 10 percent in the bank." Birds also cost us money when they poop on the car and we have to get it washed, but that's another issue. Most of the time, they make us happy.

According to Birdwatchinghq.com, these are the most common birds in Texas.

1. American Robin

2. Downy Woodpecker

3. Hairy Woodpecker

4. American Goldfinch

5. House Sparrow

6. House Finch

7. American Crow

8. Song Sparrow

If you need a fix, there's a Youtube video of what some Texas birds look and sound like and you can check it out HERE. You'll be happy in no time!