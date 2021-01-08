The Most Popular Love Language In Texas Hits You In The Wallet

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It is really hard to find anyone who isn't at least somewhat familiar with the "Love Languages." A recent study set out to find out what each state's most popular love language is ahead of Valentine's Day.

If you are unfamiliar with the idea of love languages, it's a pretty simple concept. The idea is that we all experience love in different ways. The main love languages are words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, receiving gifts, and physical touch.

They're all really self explanatory.

When it comes to the state of Texas, a majority of us speak the "receiving gifts" love language. We like it when our significant other "makes it rain," or not. The whole receiving gifts thing doesn't mean you have to break the bank. Small tokens of affection work just as well.

As is usually the case, Texas as a whole did things our own way and broke from the national trend. Nationwide, quality time was the most sought after form of affection. Basically, most of the U.S. is cool with "Netflix and chill" with an emphasis on the Netflix.

Personally, I'm a physical touch kind of guy. Words of affirmation follow at a very close second. When I was in school to become a preacher, the love languages were a big part of our marriage counseling coursework.

There is a mountain of resources regarding the love languages for you to peruse through before Valentine's Day. It can really help put your Valentine's Day game over the top, especially if you can pinpoint what your partner's love language is.

For more info on the study done by Shane Co., follow this link.

For more info on the love languages, follow this link.