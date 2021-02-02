The Most Popular Valentine’s Candy In Texas Isn’t What You Expect

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Valentine's Day is upon us. The colors red and pink are everywhere. Massive stuffed animals clutter store shelves. Flowers will soon be hard to find. Candy will given to everyone you know.

That last point is probably the reason why the good folks over at Zippia decided to do some digging and find out what each state's favorite candy is.

According to their research, which you can take a look at by following this link, our favorite Valentine's Day candy is "heart shaped chocolates."

At least it isn't chocolate covered hearts, though I'm sure they're packed with vitamins and minerals.

The way they came to this conclusion in their research, is by looking at Google search trends.

In Oklahoma, the most popular is chocolate covered strawberries; even though strawberries aren't a candy. Just don't tell the Okies that.

Personally, I have to side with Louisiana on this debate. Chocolate covered truffles are their preferred Valentine's treat.

Oddly enough, and I honestly believe it's about time this happened, those chalky conversation hearts that no one really likes weren't very popular this year.

Only four states represented for the message bearing pieces of stale Tums. Just so you know who to avoid, that would be Iowa, North Dakota, Michigan, and Maine.

If you'd rather not get weighed down by trying to decide on what candy to get for your significant other, you could instead get signed up to win our Sweethearts Getaway to Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast. Follow this link for more info.