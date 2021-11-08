Seeing Kenny Chesney perform live is more like a sing-a-long than a concert, it's hours of singing with thousands of people songs that you've heard hundreds of times. It's something that should be on your bucket list if you haven't had the chance to see him yet. But as we all know Kenny Chesney along with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pierce will all be performing at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Great news, Billy and Tara in the morning on 101.5 KNUE will be giving you a chance to win tickets to this amazing show all this week!

It's going to be one of the biggest shows in Texas next year and we want you to check it out for free. Be ready to win playing the 'Chesney Check-In' beginning Monday morning (November 8th) just be listening for the Chesney cue to call sometime between 6am-9am. As soon as you hear it call us at 903-581-1015, or hit the call us button through your 101.5 KNUE app.

Having the 101.5 KNUE App Downloaded Will Give You An Advantage

If you really want these Kenny Chesney tickets then you should really have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded. We will send a message giving you a heads up that the cue to call is just minutes away. It's a way of increasing your chances of winning and won't cost you a thing.

Get our free mobile app

All the Details on the Kenny Chesney Concert at AT&T Stadium in June of 2022

If you want any other details click here for the details. This is one show that you will not forget so make sure you're listening this week and have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded so you can check out Kenny Chesney in concert for free.

