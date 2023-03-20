Every May thousands of people from across the country descend upon Tyler, TX, and, we're ready to do it all again. Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale now.

This will be our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and we're looking forward to it. This year's show will be on Saturday May, 6th.

If you don’t have your tickets yet, you’re in luck. Dr Pepper wants to give you The Tickets You Deserve!

Beginning this Friday Dr Pepper and Tyler Beverages are giving you the chance to win the tickets you deserve with Free Ticket Friday! You can win a pair of SOLD OUT VIP tickets to Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival courtesy of Dr Pepper and Tyler Beverages!

You can enter just by scrolling down and entering your information, it will only take you about 20 seconds to get entered! Each winner will win 2 VIP tickets for the 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. We will pick at least one winner each Friday until all the tickets are gone.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is going to be so much fun and Dr Pepper wants to make sure you don’t miss out on any of it. So, make sure you get qualified for the free tickets and we will see you on the brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas on Saturday, May 6th.

