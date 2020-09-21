The ‘New Normal’ Is More Chances to Win Cash – Up to $10,000

If there's one thing the Coronavirus has made us long for, it's a return to "normal," whatever that is.

But we also have a chance to define a new normal, and that means making things better than the way they were before. That's why when we give you a chance to Win Cash from us, we're doing it better than ever by giving you 10 chances each day to win. 101.5 KNUE is paying out $1,000 twice each weekday and a grand prize of $10,000. The more codes you enter, the more chances you have to win.

Whoa, I know.

Here's How It Works

Do this right now: set your radio, download the 101.5 KNUE app, or ask Alexa to listen to 101.5 KNUE every weekday.

We'll give you 10 codewords throughout the day - be sure to listen all day long, because we'll give you hints about when the next word is coming, too.

codewords throughout the day - be sure to listen all day long, because we'll give you hints about when the next word is coming, too. Enter each word you hear on our 101.5 KNUE app.

We'll draw from all correct codeword entries and reward $1,000 every time we play.

One player will be randomly drawn for the biggest stimulus check anywhere, $10,000 - the more codes you enter, the better your chances.

The winning starts Monday, September 28.

The easiest way to play is via the 101.5 KNUE app, get it at the link below.