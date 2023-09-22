The No. 1 Safest Auto Brand to Drive in Texas is Not Your Truck

Did you know that in Texas nearly 20% of folks drive pick up trucks? We do it cause we like them, they're useful, and we feel safe in them. But if you want to actually drive the vehicle that is the most safe in Houston, TX and across The Lone Star State, it's time to trade in your truck.

Turns out Subaru is the vehicle that is involved the least amount of fatal traffic accidents in Texas, according to Glass Doctor. In fact that holds true in 17 total states. Nationwide, ranked, the safest brand are Subaru followed by Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

In this data study, we explore the most and least safe car brands in every U.S. state based on over a decade’s worth of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As far as the most dangerous car brands in Texas go, "Dodge has the most fatal crashes of any other car brand in most (64%) U.S. states."

The website also notes that Buick and GMC both rank high in their findings. "Buick appears on the top three list of brands with the most fatal crashes in 23 of the 50 U.S. states. Similarly, GMC is in the top three for 10 U.S. states."

That's across the U.S., as far as Texas is concerned the third most dangerous car brand is Chevrolet, No. 2 Mitsubishi, and No. 1 is Dodge. You can read more on their findings here.

And while all of this is good information to take in when looking for your next vehicle, there are other factors that come into play... For instance how many Subarus do you see in Texas? I've always been a fan of their cars, but they're not easy to find in the Lone Star State.

In fact, Texas ranks nowhere near the top in Subaru sales by state in the U.S., the smaller number of these cars on Texas roads certainly should be acknowledged when considering these numbers too.

