The Oldest Home in North America Found in Texas

There is a great divide among archaeologists when it comes to how long humans have called North America home. Some contend that people started calling this hemisphere home around 13,500 years ago. Others contend that Homo Sapiens were setting up shop much earlier than that. Now, an archaeological dig 40 miles north of Austin, Texas may end the argument for good.

In the historical treasure trove known as the Valley at Gault, archaeologists have uncovered what they claim is the oldest home site in North America. If Clark Wernecke's team from the Gault School of Archaeological Research's data is correct - this ancient site is 14,000 (or more) years old! That makes this unquestionably permanent homestead at least 500 older than the start of the the early Paleoindian era (also knows as the Clovis era).

Experts say that the structure used rooted trees as the corner supports, and that the building itself was most likely wooden with a gravel floor. According to KSAT, there are several structures in Colorado that are estimated to be about 11-12,000 years-old, but experts believe that the Texas house may be the oldest on this side of the world. Clark Wernecke says that it looks like "...they found a great spot to live, they stayed a while.”