The Pineywoods Fair Comes Back To Nacogdoches In All It’s Glory

The Pineywoods Fair is always a lot of fun, but this year will be a little sweeter. Covid isn't over, but we are moving on and getting back to having some fun.

The Pineywoods Fair has been around for 43 years in Nacogdoches County. People from all over Deep East Texas will be there enjoying many different events.

Admission is just $5 per person. We sometimes take it for granted, but these are low prices and parking is free. It all gets started Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.

How Much Are Armbands

Armband prices depend on the day and time you want to go. There are lots of discounts and special nights that armbands cost less.

Expect to pay $25 to get that armband to ride all the rides you want. Friday, October 15th, 2021 you can save some money, 2 pm to 5 pm when armbands are just $15.

Evans United Shows ride coupons are just $1.25 each. 20 for $20 and 40 for $40, 50 for $45, 100 for $90. All rides take 3 or more coupons.

No refunds - rain or shine. Click the link below for a more in-depth schedule.

Fair Schedule

Nacogdoches Expo Center

Vendor Booths

Vendor booths are open each day starting on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. There is a different schedule daily and you can find more details at nacexpo.net.

The vendor area for the Pineywoods fair is huge. There will be a lot of booths set up selling anything and everything you can imagine.

You'll find women's clothing, soaps, lotions, political booths, perhaps a Paparazzi jewelry rep, side by sides, ATVs, and live entertainment on the stage. Take a look at all the pictures from past fairs.

Pineywoods Fair

