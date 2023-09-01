Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail. This list includes men wanted by Lufkin, Texas and Mabank police and a man wanted by Henderson County Sheriff's Office whose reward has increased for this month.

Wanted Fugitives

These fugitives are wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The charges range from parole violations, to murder, to failure to register as a sex offender and other offenses. These individuals hail from all corners of the state. Awards for the arrest of these individuals range from $2,000 to $7,500.

Man with East Texas Ties Still on the Run

Troy James Allison was born in Houston and has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for assault in 1973 and indecency with a child in 1976. In 1977, Allison was convicted in Harris County of aggravated rape following an incident with a 22-year old female. He subsequently received a 75-year sentence in prison. Allison was paroled from TDCJ prison in 2003 and has been on the run from authorities since 2004. He was last seen in the Lufkin area and has family in the Houston and Conroe areas. Allison is currently wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for Parole Violation and by the Lufkin Police Department for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Allison has past employment as a pipe fitter, welder, and meat cutter.

Troy James Allison - Wanted by Lufkin Police - Texas Department of Public Safety

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

Henderson County Authorities Looking for a Top 10 Fugitive

Steven Clay Leifeste has been in trouble with the law since 2012 when he was convicted of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Serious Bodily Injury/Death. He served two years of a four year sentence. In 2021, multiple warrants for Leifeste's arrest was issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for Evading Arrest and a Probation Violation for a separate 2021 arrest. Then, in March of 2022, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Leifeste's arrest for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Steven Clay Leifeste, Wanted by Henderson County Sheriff's Office - Texas Department of Public Safety

Sex Offender Wanted in Mabank

Stephen Joseph Vess has ties to both Rockwall County and the city of Mabank. In August of 2014, Vess was arrested in Rockwall County for Sexual Assault of a Child and subsequently bonded out. He failed to appear in court. On November 13, 2014, warrants were issued out of Rockwall County for his arrest for Sexual Assault of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography.

Stephen Joseph Vess - Wanted by Mabank Police - Texas Department of Public Safety

How can you help law enforcement in the capture of other individuals on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List?

Very simple, if you have any information, contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives, you could be eligible for the reward.

As of this writing (Friday, September 1), one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list have been captured along with four captured from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders. The remaining of each Top 10 list is below along with 31 other fugitives and their reward amounts:

