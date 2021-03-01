I had no idea growing up, not a clue, that Garth Brooks was a polarizing figure in country music. To me he was a living legend who put on a helluva great show, sang good songs -- sang cowboy songs -- and was one of the two biggest country singers of my childhood.

It wasn't 'till I was around 30 when I found out that some of y'all despise the man. That's fine, I can respect your opinion while totally disagreeing with it. But, quick question for those who hate him, have you ever been to a Garth show? It's next level greatness.

Tonight, The Sequestered Songwriters will pay homage to one of the biggest stars on planet earth as they sing the songs of Garth Brooks. Don't miss the party kicks off at 6pm on the Sequestered Songwriters Facebook page.

Join us next Monday as a bunch of us Sequestered Songwriters tribute the one and only Garth Brooks. This one’s gonna be FUN!

The Sequestered Songwriters page was created for the sole purpose of streaming weekly Monday night virtual guitar pulls. Each week the group of songwriter friends pay tribute to a different artist to help keep fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spearheaded by Courtney Patton and Jason Eady, The Sequestered Songwriters is a weekly virtual show live streamed on the guest artist's pages as well as on Sequestered Songwriters page.

