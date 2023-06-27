The Top 5 Spots We Texans Tend to Forget to Put Sunscreen

Texas summers are unforgiving. It's hot, it's humid, and damn that sun -- I swear Texas is closer to it than all those other states. So as we battle these 110 degree heat indexes in Dallas, TX and around our state, here are The Top 5 Spots You Probably Forget To Put Sunscreen.

If you're fair skinned like me, this information is of the utmost importance. For those who don't have to worry as much about their skin, like my wife and all 3 of my daughters, keep reading too, cause it's important for you as well.

The sun is vital to life, but overexposure is can be very bad for your health. When it comes to applying sunscreen, most of us remember our chest, shoulders, back and man thighs (short short enthusiasts), just don't forget to slop some on these body parts too:

These are among the places that people most often forget to apply sunscreen, says dermatologist Jennifer Lucas, MD. “Common places people miss are going to be the ears, your eyelids, your lips, your scalp, the top of your feet or places near the edges of clothing, such as straps,” Dr. Lucas says.

And it's important to remember that one application is not always enough. Without proper reapplication, you're still run the risk of painful sunburns, skin damage, early aging, and a increased risk of skin cancer.

So how often do you need to reapply?

"Generally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. If you work indoors and sit away from windows, you may not need a second application. According to Hopkins Medicine."

Have a great summer. Oh, and here are a few places in Texas you could check out, if you can brave the heat:

