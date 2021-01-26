The U.S. Air Force Just Made a Major Change to Its Hair Policy

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Starting in February of this year, things at Barksdale Air Force Base are about to get a lot hairier. Currently, USAF regulations concerning the way female Airmen wear their hair only allow for neatly-kept, collar-bone length locks and bangs that do not touch the eyebrows. Next month, they'll get a lot more options.

According to the official USAF press release:

"Beginning in February 2021, female Airmen will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the under arm through the shoulder blades. In addition, women’s bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes."

The reasoning behind the change is surprisingly progressive. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass' statement says it all:

“In addition to the health concerns we have for our Airmen, not all women have the same hair type, and our hair standards should reflect our diverse force. I am pleased we could make this important change for our women service members.”

This move is reportedly part of a larger effort to increase diversity and inclusion in the ranks.