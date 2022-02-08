U.S. Air Force To Pay $230 Million To Church Massacre Survivors And Victims

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Air Force was been found to be partially liable in the Sutherland Springs church massacre last July by U. S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez and now the U.S. Air Force is learning that they must pay more than $230 million in damages.

The District Judge ruled last year that the Air Force was '60% liable' for the attack after failing to submit gunman Devin Kelly's assault conviction during his time in the Air Force into a national database. Doing so would have prevented him from legally purchasing a firearm.

The gunman, Devin Kelly, killed more than two dozen people at the central Texas church before fleeing the scene in his vehicle and being chased down by two men who heard the shooting at the church. Kelly ended up taking his own life after being shot by one of the men with a shotgun. Before the attack at the church, he had served in the Air Force where he was court-martialed after pleading guilty to multiple assaults and domestic violence charges along with threats of violence toward superior officers and bringing guns onto a military base.

Lawyers for the survivors and victim families were seeking a settlement of $418 million with the government. The U.S. Justice Department proposed a $31.8 million settlement. It was announced Monday that the U.S. Air Force would be paying out $230 million.

The case has approximately 80 claimants, including the relatives of those killed, and 21 survivors and their families. Authorities list the official death count at 26 because one victim was pregnant at the time. This church shooting remains the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Visit These 16 Texas Cities And Towns At Least Once As A Texan It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size, there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State. Both Texas visitors and Texans alike should visit our awesome cities and attractions. By no means are these all the activities in these wonderful cities. They're just a few examples of things to do.

Hey Food Network, These East Texas Best East Are Worthy Of An Episode We're sending Food Network a message - it's about time to bring some of those cameras from your shows and feature our fantastic restaurants on several of your shows.

East Texas is full of fantastic restaurants that are owned by some extremely talented chefs, pitmasters and bakers. For years you, the Food Network, have been creating shows featuring local hot spots and we feel it's about time for some of our favorite hot spots to be featured on one of your many shows.

You And 15 Friends Can Rent This Beautiful Lake Front Villa For $34 Each Thanks to inflation a lot of us are watching our budgets a little more closely these days, but that doesn't mean we can't splurge on ourselves every now and again. When you get a group of your friends together to go in on renting this house or - excuse me - villa, it's really not that bad.